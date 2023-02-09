English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Murudeshwar Cer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Murudeshwar Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore in December 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 37.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 4.72% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2021.

    Murudeshwar Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.8539.8337.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.8539.8337.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.449.438.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.443.023.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.23-1.042.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.174.864.81
    Depreciation2.612.592.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4015.8612.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.575.113.97
    Other Income0.090.090.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.665.204.45
    Interest2.893.652.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.771.551.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.771.551.51
    Tax0.300.120.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.471.431.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.471.431.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.250.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.471.681.55
    Equity Share Capital57.7057.7052.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.250.30
    Diluted EPS0.250.250.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.250.30
    Diluted EPS0.250.250.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited