Murudeshwar Cer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.85 crore in December 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 37.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 4.72% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 6.89 crore in December 2021.

Murudeshwar Cer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021.

Read More

Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 36.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.25% returns over the last 6 months and 18.63% over the last 12 months.