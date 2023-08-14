MTNL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore, down 21.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore in June 2023 down 21.73% from Rs. 235.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 850.15 crore in June 2023 down 30.82% from Rs. 649.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.87 crore in June 2023 down 159.55% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2022.

MTNL shares closed at 20.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.62% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.