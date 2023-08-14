English
    MTNL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore, down 21.73% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.57 crore in June 2023 down 21.73% from Rs. 235.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 850.15 crore in June 2023 down 30.82% from Rs. 649.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.87 crore in June 2023 down 159.55% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2022.

    MTNL shares closed at 20.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.62% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.57202.35235.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.57202.35235.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.49145.92138.78
    Depreciation163.05178.13180.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses189.23182.47176.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-317.22-304.21-259.24
    Other Income112.31199.34149.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-204.92-104.87-109.72
    Interest645.23640.91540.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-850.15-745.78-649.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-850.15-745.78-649.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-850.15-745.78-649.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-850.15-745.78-649.84
    Equity Share Capital630.00630.00630.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.49-11.84-10.32
    Diluted EPS-13.49-11.84-10.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.49-11.84-10.32
    Diluted EPS-13.49-11.84-10.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahanagar Telephone Nigam #MTNL #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

