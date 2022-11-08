MT Educare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore in September 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2021.
MT Educare shares closed at 9.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.
|MT Educare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.05
|18.40
|16.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.05
|18.40
|16.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.24
|11.61
|8.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.26
|3.67
|3.18
|Depreciation
|2.41
|2.33
|3.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.84
|3.43
|3.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.71
|-2.64
|-2.07
|Other Income
|0.11
|1.90
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.59
|-0.74
|-1.63
|Interest
|2.11
|1.86
|3.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.70
|-2.60
|-4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.70
|-2.60
|-4.75
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.53
|-2.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.72
|-2.07
|-2.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.72
|-2.07
|-2.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|2.71
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.72
|-2.07
|--
|Equity Share Capital
|72.23
|72.23
|72.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.29
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.29
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-0.29
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-0.29
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
