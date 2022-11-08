MT Educare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore in September 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 9.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.