    MT Educare Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.05 crore in September 2022 up 4.23% from Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2021.

    MT Educare shares closed at 9.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.

    MT Educare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.0518.4016.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.0518.4016.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.2411.618.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.263.673.18
    Depreciation2.412.333.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.843.433.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.71-2.64-2.07
    Other Income0.111.900.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.59-0.74-1.63
    Interest2.111.863.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.70-2.60-4.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.70-2.60-4.75
    Tax0.02-0.53-2.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.72-2.07-2.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.72-2.07-2.71
    Minority Interest----2.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.72-2.07--
    Equity Share Capital72.2372.2372.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-0.29-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.79-0.29-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-0.29-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.79-0.29-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

