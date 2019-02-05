Moschip Semi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, down 45.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in December 2018 down 45.67% from Rs. 11.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2018 down 103.83% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2018 down 297.97% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2017.

Moschip Semi shares closed at 20.55 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.92% returns over the last 6 months and -43.23% over the last 12 months.