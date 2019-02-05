Moschip Semi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, down 45.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Semiconductor Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in December 2018 down 45.67% from Rs. 11.59 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2018 down 103.83% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.89 crore in December 2018 down 297.97% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2017.
Moschip Semi shares closed at 20.55 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.92% returns over the last 6 months and -43.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Moschip Semiconductor Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.30
|6.15
|11.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.30
|6.15
|11.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.46
|0.68
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.40
|0.02
|3.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.52
|7.15
|7.37
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.20
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.21
|1.74
|2.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.53
|-4.63
|-2.72
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.42
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.14
|-4.21
|-2.42
|Interest
|1.20
|1.10
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.34
|-5.31
|-4.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.34
|-5.31
|-4.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.34
|-5.31
|-4.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.34
|-5.31
|-4.09
|Equity Share Capital
|29.45
|27.61
|25.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.38
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.38
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.38
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.38
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited