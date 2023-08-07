English
    Morepen Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.10 crore, up 34.51% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 369.10 crore in June 2023 up 34.51% from Rs. 274.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2023 up 130.51% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.89 crore in June 2023 up 87.78% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022.

    Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

    Morepen Lab shares closed at 30.46 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.21% returns over the last 6 months and -17.56% over the last 12 months.

    Morepen Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations369.10336.52274.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations369.10336.52274.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.08190.04197.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.6228.3117.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.620.44-25.79
    Power & Fuel--7.535.42
    Employees Cost41.0740.5233.06
    Depreciation4.894.614.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----11.80
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.9054.5520.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9110.529.24
    Other Income2.082.990.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0013.509.95
    Interest0.280.560.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7112.949.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7112.949.55
    Tax5.862.672.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8510.286.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8510.286.88
    Equity Share Capital102.23102.2399.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.200.14
    Diluted EPS0.310.200.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.200.14
    Diluted EPS0.310.200.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Morepen Lab #Morepen Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:33 am

