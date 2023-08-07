Morepen Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.10 crore, up 34.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.10 crore in June 2023 up 34.51% from Rs. 274.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2023 up 130.51% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.89 crore in June 2023 up 87.78% from Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2022.

Morepen Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Morepen Lab shares closed at 30.46 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.21% returns over the last 6 months and -17.56% over the last 12 months.