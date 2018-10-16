App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Monnet Ispat's net loss widens to Rs 2,860 cr in Q2

The company's total income, however, increased to Rs 423.03 crore in July-September quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as compared to Rs 318.39 crore in corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd (MIEL) reported a net loss of Rs 2,859.56 crore for the quarter ended September 2018 due to impairment of value of its assets. Its net loss was Rs 353.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, said MIEL, a joint venture company of AION and JSW Steel Ltd.

The company's total income, however, increased to Rs 423.03 crore in July-September quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as compared to Rs 318.39 crore in corresponding period of the previous year.

Its net loss widened sharply because of an exceptional item of Rs 2,772.81 crore on account of impairment of value of its assets.

This includes impairment of property plant and equipment amounting to Rs 2,440.93 crore and impairment of investments, inventories, receivables, current and non-current assets aggregating to Rs 1,558.37 crore considered not realisable. It also wrote back its certain liabilities from the book totalling Rs 1,226.49 crore.

Monnet Ispat, once one of the country's foremost steel makers, ran a successful coal-based sponge iron plant with an annul capacity of 1.5 million tonnes in Chhattisgrah.

It ran into problems when coal mines attached to the plant were cancelled in 2014 after a Supreme Court order. Crashing steel prices on account of Chinese dumping further aggravated its crisis and resulted into bankruptcy proceedings.

Following a insolvency proceedings, AION-JSW consortium accrued the company.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 08:10 am

tags #earnings #Monnet Ispat and Energy #Results

