Monnet Ispat Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 594.57 crore, down 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.57 crore in June 2020 down 23.49% from Rs. 777.09 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.65 crore in June 2020 down 13.61% from Rs. 135.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.23 crore in June 2020 down 63.11% from Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2019.

Monnet Ispat shares closed at 14.50 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -18.77% over the last 12 months.