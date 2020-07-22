Monnet Ispat Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 594.57 crore, down 23.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monnet Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 594.57 crore in June 2020 down 23.49% from Rs. 777.09 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.65 crore in June 2020 down 13.61% from Rs. 135.24 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.23 crore in June 2020 down 63.11% from Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2019.
Monnet Ispat shares closed at 14.50 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -18.77% over the last 12 months.
|Monnet Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|590.43
|613.75
|775.55
|Other Operating Income
|4.14
|3.56
|1.54
|Total Income From Operations
|594.57
|617.31
|777.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|493.21
|589.84
|674.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.76
|-147.98
|-129.13
|Power & Fuel
|62.54
|67.66
|117.65
|Employees Cost
|28.35
|25.65
|33.49
|Depreciation
|55.09
|56.88
|53.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.57
|76.76
|106.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-90.43
|-51.50
|-78.75
|Other Income
|3.11
|12.63
|5.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.32
|-38.87
|-73.25
|Interest
|66.33
|65.46
|61.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-153.65
|-104.33
|-135.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-153.65
|-104.33
|-135.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-153.65
|-104.33
|-135.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-153.65
|-104.33
|-135.24
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|469.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.27
|-2.22
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-3.27
|-2.22
|-2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.27
|-2.22
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-3.27
|-2.22
|-2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am