Mold Tek Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.71 crore, up 71.41% Y-o-Y
January 31, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 40.71 crore in December 2022 up 71.41% from Rs. 23.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.21 crore in December 2022 up 452.53% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.58 crore in December 2022 up 299.41% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2021.
Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.
|Mold Tek Tech shares closed at 172.30 on January 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 77.17% returns over the last 6 months and 109.74% over the last 12 months.
|Mold Tek Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.71
|34.73
|23.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.71
|34.73
|23.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.96
|20.57
|17.40
|Depreciation
|1.19
|1.20
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.57
|4.02
|3.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.99
|8.93
|1.49
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.32
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.39
|9.26
|2.36
|Interest
|0.13
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.26
|9.12
|2.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.26
|9.12
|2.27
|Tax
|3.05
|2.27
|0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.21
|6.85
|1.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.21
|6.85
|1.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.21
|6.85
|1.67
|Equity Share Capital
|5.65
|5.65
|5.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.26
|2.43
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|3.19
|2.37
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.26
|2.43
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|3.19
|2.37
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited