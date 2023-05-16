Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.20 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.20 crore in March 2023 up 11.51% from Rs. 74.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 down 0.16% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2023 down 9.81% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2022.

Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2022.

Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 185.95 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -34.32% over the last 12 months.