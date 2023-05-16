English
    Mitsu Chem Plas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.20 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mitsu Chem Plast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.20 crore in March 2023 up 11.51% from Rs. 74.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 down 0.16% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2023 down 9.81% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2022.

    Mitsu Chem Plas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in March 2022.

    Mitsu Chem Plas shares closed at 185.95 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -34.32% over the last 12 months.

    Mitsu Chem Plast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.2071.6474.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.2071.6474.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.5448.1247.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-0.290.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.374.924.49
    Depreciation1.391.391.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6413.6413.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.183.867.05
    Other Income-0.030.010.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.153.877.14
    Interest2.021.731.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.142.145.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.142.145.58
    Tax0.840.332.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.301.813.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.301.813.30
    Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.731.502.74
    Diluted EPS2.731.502.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.731.502.74
    Diluted EPS2.731.502.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mitsu Chem Plas #Mitsu Chem Plast #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:00 am