Mindtree Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,586.20 crore, up 34.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,586.20 crore in September 2021 up 34.28% from Rs. 1,926.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 398.90 crore in September 2021 up 57.23% from Rs. 253.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 605.50 crore in September 2021 up 45.97% from Rs. 414.80 crore in September 2020.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 24.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 15.41 in September 2020.

Mindtree shares closed at 4,363.85 on October 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.84% returns over the last 6 months and 175.29% over the last 12 months.