Mindtree – A great start to FY22

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mindtree (CMP: Rs 2495 Market Cap: Rs 41,113 crore) has been a winner from our recommendation list. We had suggested it as a weekly tactical pick (on February 26, 2021) at a price of Rs 1604. The company continues to justify the run-up in its share price by delivering strong result, and Q1 FY22 was no different. Superlative revenue, record deal win and strong outlook for the future were the highlights of its earnings report. Record hiring showed the...