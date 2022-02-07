Minda Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,181.38 crore, up 21.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,181.38 crore in December 2021 up 21.08% from Rs. 1,801.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.29 crore in December 2021 down 6.56% from Rs. 108.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.85 crore in December 2021 down 9.66% from Rs. 274.36 crore in December 2020.

Minda Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2020.

Minda Ind shares closed at 1,060.10 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.65% returns over the last 6 months and 78.81% over the last 12 months.