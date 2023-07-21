English
    MIC Electronics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore, up 489.92% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.02 crore in June 2023 up 489.92% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2023 up 256.96% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2023 up 1277.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    MIC Electronics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    MIC Electronics shares closed at 23.70 on July 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.12% returns over the last 12 months.

    MIC Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.022.961.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.022.961.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.392.401.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.01-3.14-0.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.970.820.41
    Depreciation0.460.510.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.600.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.491.77-0.93
    Other Income0.170.770.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.662.54-0.69
    Interest0.420.110.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.242.43-0.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.242.43-0.79
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.242.43-0.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.242.43-0.79
    Equity Share Capital44.2944.2944.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.11-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.060.11-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.11-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.060.11-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MIC Electronics #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

