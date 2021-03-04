MIC Electronics Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 93.26% Y-o-Y
March 04, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MIC Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 93.26% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020 up 2.62% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 27.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.
MIC Electronics shares closed at 0.60 on March 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.
|MIC Electronics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|1.02
|0.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|1.02
|0.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.19
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|3.14
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.19
|0.63
|Depreciation
|1.71
|1.70
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.09
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.25
|-4.29
|-2.32
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.76
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-3.53
|-2.29
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-3.54
|-2.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.23
|-3.54
|-2.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.23
|-3.54
|-2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.23
|-3.54
|-2.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.23
|-3.54
|-2.29
|Equity Share Capital
|44.05
|44.05
|44.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.16
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.16
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.16
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited