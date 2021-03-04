MIC Electronics Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 93.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 93.26% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020 up 2.62% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 27.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

MIC Electronics shares closed at 0.60 on March 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 9.09% over the last 12 months.