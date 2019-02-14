Mercator Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore, down 27.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore in December 2018 down 27.17% from Rs. 112.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.32 crore in December 2018 down 240.61% from Rs. 53.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 115.30 crore in December 2018 down 2015.28% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2017.

Mercator shares closed at 7.85 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.71% returns over the last 6 months and -78.55% over the last 12 months.