Mercator Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore, down 27.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mercator are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.27 crore in December 2018 down 27.17% from Rs. 112.96 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.32 crore in December 2018 down 240.61% from Rs. 53.82 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 115.30 crore in December 2018 down 2015.28% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2017.
Mercator shares closed at 7.85 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.71% returns over the last 6 months and -78.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mercator
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.27
|92.49
|112.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.27
|92.49
|112.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.91
|4.13
|4.61
|Depreciation
|33.23
|34.16
|40.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|233.14
|53.52
|104.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-189.01
|0.68
|-36.14
|Other Income
|40.48
|14.57
|1.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-148.53
|15.25
|-34.46
|Interest
|27.74
|31.96
|19.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-176.27
|-16.71
|-53.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-176.27
|-16.71
|-53.62
|Tax
|7.05
|2.28
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-183.32
|-18.99
|-53.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-183.32
|-18.99
|-53.82
|Equity Share Capital
|30.25
|30.25
|30.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.06
|-0.63
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-6.06
|-0.63
|-1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.06
|-0.63
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-6.06
|-0.63
|-1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited