Mercator Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 144.88 crore, down 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.88 crore in December 2020 down 16.17% from Rs. 172.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.43 crore in December 2020 down 12.78% from Rs. 64.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.46 crore in December 2020 down 7.93% from Rs. 28.74 crore in December 2019.

Mercator shares closed at 1.05 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.