Mercator Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 144.88 crore, down 16.17% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 05:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mercator are:
Net Sales at Rs 144.88 crore in December 2020 down 16.17% from Rs. 172.82 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 72.43 crore in December 2020 down 12.78% from Rs. 64.22 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.46 crore in December 2020 down 7.93% from Rs. 28.74 crore in December 2019.
Mercator shares closed at 1.05 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.
|Mercator
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|144.88
|110.30
|172.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|144.88
|110.30
|172.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.50
|9.74
|9.15
|Depreciation
|14.22
|12.38
|22.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|117.67
|108.47
|135.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.49
|-20.29
|6.54
|Other Income
|6.75
|14.91
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.24
|-5.38
|6.61
|Interest
|74.99
|66.46
|67.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-62.75
|-71.84
|-61.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-62.75
|-71.84
|-61.13
|Tax
|2.58
|1.43
|2.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-65.33
|-73.27
|-64.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-65.33
|-73.27
|-64.22
|Minority Interest
|-7.10
|-2.47
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-72.43
|-75.74
|-64.22
|Equity Share Capital
|30.25
|30.25
|30.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|-2.50
|-2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|-2.50
|-2.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|-2.50
|-2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|-2.50
|-2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited