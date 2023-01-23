English
    Meghmani Organi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 553.84 crore, down 13.36% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Meghmani Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 553.84 crore in December 2022 down 13.36% from Rs. 639.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 67.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.36 crore in December 2022 down 17.7% from Rs. 103.72 crore in December 2021.

    Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in December 2021.

    Meghmani Organi shares closed at 105.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

    Meghmani Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations553.84655.19639.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations553.84655.19639.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials322.05460.01427.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.344.123.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.98-65.76-45.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1827.3127.65
    Depreciation15.8316.0714.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.90144.69148.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5568.7562.53
    Other Income23.9825.8526.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.5394.6088.86
    Interest43.33-2.84-3.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.2097.4492.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.2097.4492.20
    Tax8.2824.0124.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9373.4367.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9373.4367.95
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.702.892.67
    Diluted EPS0.702.892.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.702.892.67
    Diluted EPS0.702.892.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am