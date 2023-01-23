Meghmani Organi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 553.84 crore, down 13.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 553.84 crore in December 2022 down 13.36% from Rs. 639.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 67.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.36 crore in December 2022 down 17.7% from Rs. 103.72 crore in December 2021.

Meghmani Organi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in December 2021.

Meghmani Organi shares closed at 105.60 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.