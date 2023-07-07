Mega Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 3.97% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 30.3% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Mega Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Mega Fin shares closed at 8.87 on December 18, 2017 (BSE)