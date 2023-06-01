Mcleod Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.04 crore, down 11.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.04 crore in March 2023 down 11.09% from Rs. 254.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,078.27 crore in March 2023 down 458.89% from Rs. 192.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.92 crore in March 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 116.38 crore in March 2022.

Mcleod shares closed at 19.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -8.79% over the last 12 months.