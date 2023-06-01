English
    Mcleod Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.04 crore, down 11.09% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.04 crore in March 2023 down 11.09% from Rs. 254.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,078.27 crore in March 2023 down 458.89% from Rs. 192.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.92 crore in March 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 116.38 crore in March 2022.

    Mcleod shares closed at 19.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -8.79% over the last 12 months.

    Mcleod Russel (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.04488.59254.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.04488.59254.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.9919.4512.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.298.401.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks94.50184.09169.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.23177.37134.34
    Depreciation17.4118.2719.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.45127.7751.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-117.83-46.76-135.29
    Other Income5.503.32-0.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-112.33-43.44-135.90
    Interest74.0340.3734.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-186.36-83.81-170.68
    Exceptional Items-933.42----
    P/L Before Tax-1,119.78-83.81-170.68
    Tax-41.51-13.0222.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,078.27-70.79-192.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,078.27-70.79-192.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,078.27-70.79-192.93
    Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-103.22-6.78-18.47
    Diluted EPS-103.22-6.78-18.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-103.22-6.78-18.47
    Diluted EPS-103.22-6.78-18.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm