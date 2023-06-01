Mcleod Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.04 crore, down 11.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 226.04 crore in March 2023 down 11.09% from Rs. 254.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,078.27 crore in March 2023 down 458.89% from Rs. 192.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 94.92 crore in March 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 116.38 crore in March 2022.
Mcleod shares closed at 19.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -8.79% over the last 12 months.
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|226.04
|488.59
|254.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|226.04
|488.59
|254.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.99
|19.45
|12.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.29
|8.40
|1.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|94.50
|184.09
|169.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|145.23
|177.37
|134.34
|Depreciation
|17.41
|18.27
|19.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.45
|127.77
|51.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-117.83
|-46.76
|-135.29
|Other Income
|5.50
|3.32
|-0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-112.33
|-43.44
|-135.90
|Interest
|74.03
|40.37
|34.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-186.36
|-83.81
|-170.68
|Exceptional Items
|-933.42
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,119.78
|-83.81
|-170.68
|Tax
|-41.51
|-13.02
|22.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,078.27
|-70.79
|-192.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,078.27
|-70.79
|-192.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,078.27
|-70.79
|-192.93
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-103.22
|-6.78
|-18.47
|Diluted EPS
|-103.22
|-6.78
|-18.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-103.22
|-6.78
|-18.47
|Diluted EPS
|-103.22
|-6.78
|-18.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited