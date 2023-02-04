English
    Earnings

    Mayur Uniquoter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.85 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 169.85 crore in December 2022 up 0.27% from Rs. 169.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 21.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2022 up 10.83% from Rs. 34.72 crore in December 2021.

    Mayur Uniquoters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations169.85194.51169.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations169.85194.51169.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.52124.51105.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.03-0.580.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.699.759.94
    Depreciation5.265.095.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.2927.2721.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.1228.4827.11
    Other Income5.104.462.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2232.9329.50
    Interest0.520.460.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.7032.4728.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.7032.4728.93
    Tax6.637.087.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.0725.3921.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.0725.3921.86
    Equity Share Capital21.9821.9822.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.935.784.90
    Diluted EPS5.935.784.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.935.784.90
    Diluted EPS5.935.784.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited