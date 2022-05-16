Max Ventures an Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 385.72 crore in March 2022 up 72371.88% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 487.51 crore in March 2022 up 43819.82% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 26.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 95.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)