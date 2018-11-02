Max India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.42 crore, down 14.37% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 14.42 crore in September 2018 down 14.37% from Rs. 16.84 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2018 down 109.91% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2018 down 84.65% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2017.

Max India shares closed at 70.25 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.38% returns over the last 6 months and -48.02% over the last 12 months.