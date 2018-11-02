Max India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.42 crore, down 14.37% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max India are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.42 crore in September 2018 down 14.37% from Rs. 16.84 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2018 down 109.91% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2018 down 84.65% from Rs. 4.56 crore in September 2017.
Max India shares closed at 70.25 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.38% returns over the last 6 months and -48.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Max India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.42
|14.47
|16.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.42
|14.47
|16.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.17
|7.22
|6.63
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.21
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.68
|5.47
|5.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|1.57
|4.34
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|1.70
|4.34
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.41
|1.70
|4.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.41
|1.70
|4.34
|Tax
|0.62
|0.32
|2.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|1.38
|2.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|1.38
|2.12
|Equity Share Capital
|53.68
|53.68
|53.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited