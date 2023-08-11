English
    Max India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in June 2023 up 2.23% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 down 14.38% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2023 down 11.03% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

    Max India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

    Max India shares closed at 174.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.96% returns over the last 6 months and 126.87% over the last 12 months.

    Max India Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.258.418.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.258.418.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.252.682.37
    Depreciation0.610.590.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.454.003.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.941.141.99
    Other Income0.790.190.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.731.332.09
    Interest0.070.080.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.661.252.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.661.252.04
    Tax0.350.380.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.310.871.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.310.871.53
    Equity Share Capital43.0343.0353.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.180.28
    Diluted EPS0.300.180.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.180.28
    Diluted EPS0.300.180.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:55 pm

