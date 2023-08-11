Max India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in June 2023 up 2.23% from Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 down 14.38% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2023 down 11.03% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

Max India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

Max India shares closed at 174.80 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.96% returns over the last 6 months and 126.87% over the last 12 months.