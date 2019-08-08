Max India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore, up 14.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore in June 2019 up 14.37% from Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2019 down 629.71% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2019 down 402.62% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2018.

Max India shares closed at 61.00 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.29% returns over the last 6 months and -28.24% over the last 12 months.