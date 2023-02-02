English
    Max India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore in December 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2022 up 490.71% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.

    Max India Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.868.208.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.868.208.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.552.422.10
    Depreciation0.580.530.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.093.473.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.641.782.04
    Other Income0.100.110.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.741.892.16
    Interest0.070.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.671.852.12
    Exceptional Items4.50----
    P/L Before Tax6.171.852.12
    Tax-2.100.360.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.271.491.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.271.491.40
    Equity Share Capital43.0343.0353.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.720.300.26
    Diluted EPS1.710.300.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.720.300.26
    Diluted EPS1.710.300.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited