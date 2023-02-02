Max India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.86 crore in December 2022 down 2.6% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2022 up 490.71% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2021.

Max India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

