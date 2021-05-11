MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Matrimony.com Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.81 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Matrimony.com are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.81 crore in March 2021 up 7.47% from Rs. 92.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2021 up 29.17% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2021 up 13.85% from Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2020.

Matrimony.com EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.46 in March 2020.

Close

Matrimony.com shares closed at 923.30 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.73% returns over the last 6 months and 188.17% over the last 12 months.

Matrimony.com
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations99.8195.3892.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations99.8195.3892.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.7029.7437.56
Depreciation6.486.277.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses38.8337.7128.67
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.8210.4714.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9811.195.14
Other Income4.834.476.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8115.6611.48
Interest1.231.201.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.5814.4610.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.5814.4610.23
Tax3.403.402.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.1811.067.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.1811.067.88
Equity Share Capital11.4411.3911.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.464.853.46
Diluted EPS4.454.843.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.464.853.46
Diluted EPS4.454.843.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Matrimony.com #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 08:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.