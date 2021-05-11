Matrimony.com Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.81 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.81 crore in March 2021 up 7.47% from Rs. 92.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2021 up 29.17% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2021 up 13.85% from Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2020.

Matrimony.com EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.46 in March 2020.

Matrimony.com shares closed at 923.30 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.73% returns over the last 6 months and 188.17% over the last 12 months.