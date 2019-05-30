Matra Kaushal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 16.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2019 down 16.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 up 36.02% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

Matra Kaushal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Matra Kaushal shares closed at 2.16 on January 07, 2019 (BSE)