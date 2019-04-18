MAS Financial Q4 PAT seen up 44.6% YoY to Rs. 43.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Financials - NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects MAS Financial to report net profit at Rs. 43.2 crore up 44.6% year-on-year (down 6.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 33.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 104.2 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 32.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 80.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.