App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico Q2 PAT seen up 17.2% YoY to Rs. 251.1 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,969.8 crore, according to Kotak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs. 251.1 crore up 17.2% year-on-year (up 22.1% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,969.8 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 360.6 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer staples #earnings #Kotak #Marico #Result Poll

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.