Marico: Near-term headwinds a concern

Marico: Net profit increased 13% in March quarter to Rs 257 crore. Marico Ltd reported an increase of 13.2 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 257 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its revenue from operations during January-March 2022 jumped 7 per cent to Rs 2,161 crore, compared with Rs 2012 crore in the year-ago period.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Marico’s (CMP: Rs 520; Market capitalisation: Rs 67,283 crore) consolidated revenues grew by 7 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a 5 percent growth in the India business and a 15 percent growth in the international business. (image) The company’s underlying domestic volume growth was 1 percent on a high base of 25 percent in March 2021, while on a 2-year CAGR basis, the growth was 12 percent. (image) Ninety seven percent of the portfolio either consolidated or...