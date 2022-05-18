Mangalore Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 718.88 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 718.88 crore in March 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 598.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2022 down 76.33% from Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.96 crore in March 2022 down 37.6% from Rs. 51.22 crore in March 2021.

Mangalore Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2021.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 101.80 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.01% returns over the last 6 months and 15.16% over the last 12 months.