Mangalore Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.19 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.19 crore in June 2021 up 29.71% from Rs. 529.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.33 crore in June 2021 up 120.96% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.09 crore in June 2021 up 9.93% from Rs. 55.57 crore in June 2020.

Mangalore Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2020.

Mangalore Chem shares closed at 79.20 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.66% returns over the last 6 months and 125.96% over the last 12 months.