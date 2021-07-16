Mangalam Timber Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 117.92% Y-o-Y
July 16, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Timber Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in June 2021 up 117.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2021 down 21.64% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2021 down 48.87% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2020.
Mangalam Timber shares closed at 15.85 on July 08, 2021 (NSE)
|Mangalam Timber Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.84
|0.56
|1.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.84
|0.56
|1.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.18
|0.34
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|0.09
|1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.63
|1.40
|1.01
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.58
|1.66
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.66
|-3.28
|-2.58
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.65
|-3.26
|-2.57
|Interest
|3.16
|3.03
|3.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.81
|-6.29
|-5.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.81
|-6.29
|-5.74
|Tax
|-2.01
|-1.96
|-1.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.80
|-4.33
|-3.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.80
|-4.33
|-3.95
|Equity Share Capital
|18.33
|18.33
|18.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-2.36
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-2.36
|-2.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.62
|-2.36
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-2.62
|-2.36
|-2.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited