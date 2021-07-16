Mangalam Timber Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 117.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in June 2021 up 117.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2021 down 21.64% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2021 down 48.87% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2020.

Mangalam Timber shares closed at 15.85 on July 08, 2021 (NSE)