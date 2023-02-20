Mangalam Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.33 crore, down 32.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.33 crore in December 2022 down 32.51% from Rs. 93.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 89.42% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 53.88% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2021.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in December 2021.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 114.25 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.37% returns over the last 6 months and -7.11% over the last 12 months.