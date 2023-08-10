English
    Manali Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.99 crore, down 21.57% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.99 crore in June 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 300.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.23 crore in June 2023 down 116.77% from Rs. 37.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 101.66% from Rs. 56.77 crore in June 2022.

    Manali Petro shares closed at 65.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.17% returns over the last 6 months and -29.77% over the last 12 months.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.99266.39300.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.99266.39300.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials181.00181.66226.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.6527.29-32.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.1710.548.21
    Depreciation5.285.695.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.2741.6747.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.38-0.4645.97
    Other Income5.164.555.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.224.0951.53
    Interest1.801.841.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.022.2549.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.022.2549.76
    Tax-1.790.9212.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.231.3337.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.231.3337.14
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.082.16
    Diluted EPS-0.360.082.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.082.16
    Diluted EPS-0.360.082.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manali Petro #Manali Petrochemicals #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

