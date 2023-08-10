Manali Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.99 crore, down 21.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.99 crore in June 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 300.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.23 crore in June 2023 down 116.77% from Rs. 37.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 down 101.66% from Rs. 56.77 crore in June 2022.

Manali Petro shares closed at 65.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.17% returns over the last 6 months and -29.77% over the last 12 months.