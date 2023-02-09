English
    Manali Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.70 crore, down 51.43% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.70 crore in December 2022 down 51.43% from Rs. 489.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 97.14% from Rs. 110.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2022 down 93.13% from Rs. 155.45 crore in December 2021.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.70285.65489.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.70285.65489.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials174.90213.67285.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.28-8.55-6.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8113.4415.39
    Depreciation5.755.505.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.0949.5344.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.5712.06144.87
    Other Income6.506.404.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9318.46149.65
    Interest3.261.771.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.6616.69147.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.6616.69147.70
    Tax-1.485.0037.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.1511.68110.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.1511.68110.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.1511.68110.09
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.686.40
    Diluted EPS0.180.686.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.686.40
    Diluted EPS0.180.686.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited