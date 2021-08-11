Manaksia Steels Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.03 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.03 crore in June 2021 up 28.2% from Rs. 107.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2021 up 647.98% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.30 crore in June 2021 up 262.38% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2020.

Manaksia Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2020.

Manaksia Steels shares closed at 31.35 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.88% returns over the last 6 months and 213.50% over the last 12 months.