    Manaksia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore, up 389.48% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore in December 2022 up 389.48% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2022 up 2395.45% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 up 7500% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

    Manaksia shares closed at 148.05 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.90% returns over the last 6 months and 110.45% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.3920.536.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.3920.536.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.02--
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.1417.245.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.600.31--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.860.97
    Depreciation0.050.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.970.980.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.081.07-1.10
    Other Income2.99-0.291.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.910.78-0.10
    Interest0.190.140.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.720.64-0.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.720.64-0.12
    Tax-3.48-0.010.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.200.65-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.200.65-0.27
    Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.950.10-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.10-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.950.10-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

