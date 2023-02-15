Manaksia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore, up 389.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore in December 2022 up 389.48% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2022 up 2395.45% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2022 up 7500% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Manaksia EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Manaksia shares closed at 148.05 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.90% returns over the last 6 months and 110.45% over the last 12 months.