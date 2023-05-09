Man Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 356.15 crore, up 500.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.15 crore in March 2023 up 500.94% from Rs. 59.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.82 crore in March 2023 up 79.62% from Rs. 16.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.17 crore in March 2023 up 91.68% from Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2022.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2022.

Man Infra shares closed at 83.47 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and -9.86% over the last 12 months.