Man Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 403.71 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.71 crore in June 2021 up 1.35% from Rs. 398.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.28 crore in June 2021 up 10.93% from Rs. 17.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.02 crore in June 2021 down 18.91% from Rs. 55.52 crore in June 2020.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.04 in June 2020.

Man Industries shares closed at 135.25 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.91% returns over the last 6 months and 159.85% over the last 12 months.