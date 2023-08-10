Majestic Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore in June 2023 up 8.26% from Rs. 12.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2023 up 1264.45% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2023 up 23.58% from Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2022.

Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 163.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 30.39% over the last 12 months.