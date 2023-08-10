English
    Majestic Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore, up 8.26% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.32 crore in June 2023 up 8.26% from Rs. 12.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2023 up 1264.45% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2023 up 23.58% from Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2022.

    Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

    Majestic Auto shares closed at 163.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 30.39% over the last 12 months.

    Majestic Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3212.9712.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3212.9712.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.392.332.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.491.53
    Depreciation2.152.222.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.814.151.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.422.784.74
    Other Income3.816.110.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.238.895.38
    Interest3.543.293.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.695.601.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.695.601.83
    Tax1.196.121.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.50-0.520.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.50-0.520.45
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.23-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.38-0.740.17
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.40-0.500.44
    Diluted EPS2.40-0.500.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.40-0.500.44
    Diluted EPS2.40-0.500.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

