Majesco Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in March 2020 up 3.63% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020 down 39.02% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2020 down 42.04% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2019.

Majesco EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2019.

Majesco shares closed at 329.05 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.73% returns over the last 6 months and -36.53% over the last 12 months.