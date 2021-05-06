Maithan Alloys Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 499.18 crore, up 22.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.18 crore in March 2021 up 22.87% from Rs. 406.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.29 crore in March 2021 up 33.2% from Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.82 crore in March 2021 up 39.62% from Rs. 83.67 crore in March 2020.

Maithan Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 29.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 21.99 in March 2020.

Maithan Alloys shares closed at 857.35 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.84% returns over the last 6 months and 131.90% over the last 12 months.