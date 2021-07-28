MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahanagar Gas net jumps 351% to Rs 204.08 crore on low base of last year

The company's 141.11 million standard cubic meters CNG sales in April-June was 223 percent higher than the previous year but 22.5 percent lower than January-March.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, the firm that retails CNG and piped cooking gas in Mumbai and other places, on Thursday reported a 351 percent jump in its June quarter net profit as volumes recovered over a low base of last year.

Net profit of Rs 204.08 crore, or Rs 20.66 per share, in April-June compared with Rs 45.25 crore, or Rs 4.58 a share, in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

CNG sales volume recovered over last year when the country was under lockdown that impacted mobility but was lower than the preceding quarter.

The company's 141.11 million standard cubic meters CNG sales in April-June was 223 percent higher than the previous year but 22.5 percent lower than January-March.

Piped natural gas supplies to households at 42.57 million standard cubic meters was 9.14 percent higher year-on-year and 3.5 percent over the previous quarter.

Close
Total gas sales at 2.398 million standard cubic metes per day in April-June was double of last year but 17 percent lower than the previous quarter.Turnover was up 135 percent at Rs 615.49 crore.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Mahanagar Gas #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 08:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.