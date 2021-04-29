Mah Scooters Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore in March 2021 up 18.58% from Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2021 down 97.38% from Rs. 107.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021 down 97.2% from Rs. 119.04 crore in March 2020.

Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 93.75 in March 2020.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 3,638.55 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.44% returns over the last 6 months and 71.81% over the last 12 months.