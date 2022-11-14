English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Magnum Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.25 crore, up 76% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnum Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.25 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 73.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2022 up 385.87% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in September 2022 up 63.2% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2021.

    Magnum Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

    Magnum Ventures shares closed at 23.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 95.02% returns over the last 6 months and 219.73% over the last 12 months.

    Magnum Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.25115.9873.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.25115.9873.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.9997.3753.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.05-7.650.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.179.617.38
    Depreciation4.054.304.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.7210.657.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.281.710.51
    Other Income0.451.230.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.732.941.28
    Interest0.941.020.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.801.920.78
    Exceptional Items0.0142.660.00
    P/L Before Tax3.8144.590.78
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.8144.590.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.8144.590.78
    Equity Share Capital37.6037.6037.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.0111.860.21
    Diluted EPS1.0111.860.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.0111.860.21
    Diluted EPS1.0111.860.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Magnum Ventures #paper #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm