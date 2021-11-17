Madhav Copper Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, down 89.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in September 2021 down 89.78% from Rs. 104.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021 down 159.5% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021 down 106.43% from Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2020.

Madhav Copper shares closed at 33.40 on November 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -61.30% returns over the last 6 months and -44.66% over the last 12 months.