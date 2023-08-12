English
    Mac Charles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 112.96% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mac Charles (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore in June 2023 up 112.96% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2023 down 116.77% from Rs. 63.44 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2023 down 94.7% from Rs. 75.66 crore in June 2022.Mac Charles shares closed at 445.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.64% returns over the last 6 months and -14.38% over the last 12 months.
    Mac Charles (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.072.000.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.072.000.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.370.37
    Depreciation0.460.470.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.012.902.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.05-1.74-1.93
    Other Income4.609.3977.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.557.6575.18
    Interest16.6715.760.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.13-8.1274.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.13-8.1274.89
    Tax-2.49-0.9111.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.64-7.2163.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.64-7.2163.44
    Equity Share Capital13.1013.1013.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.12-5.5149.95
    Diluted EPS-8.12-5.5149.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.12-5.5149.95
    Diluted EPS-8.12-5.5149.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

