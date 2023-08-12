Mac Charles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.07 crore, up 112.96% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.07 2.00 0.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.07 2.00 0.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.65 0.37 0.37 Depreciation 0.46 0.47 0.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.01 2.90 2.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 -1.74 -1.93 Other Income 4.60 9.39 77.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.55 7.65 75.18 Interest 16.67 15.76 0.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.13 -8.12 74.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -13.13 -8.12 74.89 Tax -2.49 -0.91 11.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.64 -7.21 63.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.64 -7.21 63.44 Equity Share Capital 13.10 13.10 13.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.12 -5.51 49.95 Diluted EPS -8.12 -5.51 49.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.12 -5.51 49.95 Diluted EPS -8.12 -5.51 49.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited