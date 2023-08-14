Lypsa Gems Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, up 148.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in June 2023 up 148.4% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 87.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Lypsa Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 6.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and 3.36% over the last 12 months.