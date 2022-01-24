Lyka Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore, up 32.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore in December 2021 up 32.67% from Rs. 26.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021 up 368.67% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021 up 113.02% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2020.

Lyka Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 221.90 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 263.47% returns over the last 6 months and 629.93% over the last 12 months.