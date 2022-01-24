MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Lyka Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore, up 32.67% Y-o-Y

January 24, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.57 crore in December 2021 up 32.67% from Rs. 26.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021 up 368.67% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021 up 113.02% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2020.

Lyka Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 221.90 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 263.47% returns over the last 6 months and 629.93% over the last 12 months.

Lyka Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations35.5773.8926.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations35.5773.8926.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.918.023.50
Purchase of Traded Goods7.696.938.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.440.501.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.294.673.81
Depreciation2.243.522.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.228.143.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7842.113.90
Other Income0.410.690.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1842.804.18
Interest4.645.576.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.5437.23-2.40
Exceptional Items0.18-3.890.41
P/L Before Tax6.7233.33-1.99
Tax0.445.66-0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.2827.68-1.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.2827.68-1.86
Minority Interest--0.76-0.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.19----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.0928.43-2.27
Equity Share Capital28.6928.6928.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.119.90-0.80
Diluted EPS2.119.90-0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.119.90-0.80
Diluted EPS2.119.90-0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lyka Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2022 01:22 pm

